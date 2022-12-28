Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.