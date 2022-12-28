Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.