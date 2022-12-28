Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

