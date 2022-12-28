Contrasting Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Piedmont Lithium and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.11%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -10.23% -9.89% Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.77 $24.40 million $2.86 7.35

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Sisecam Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

