Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 32.98% 24.24% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.42 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.11 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 2.73 $66.34 million $881.19 8.51

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

