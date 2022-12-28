Contrasting Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -0.53% -2.26% -0.95% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $19.55 million 0.23 -$80,000.00 ($0.04) -49.47 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.43 $25.07 million $1.92 6.67

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Security Instruments and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Universal Security Instruments on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and website. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

