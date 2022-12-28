Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

CRBP stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

