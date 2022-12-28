Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 116,125 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,296.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 148,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

