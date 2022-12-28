Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $143,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 84.1% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 547,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

