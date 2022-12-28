Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 256.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 121,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

