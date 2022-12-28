Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $15.16 on Friday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.