Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 148,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

