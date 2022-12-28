CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,400 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 419,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

