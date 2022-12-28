CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,000 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Ferguson makes up about 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.20) to GBX 9,630 ($116.22) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

