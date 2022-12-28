CTC Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
