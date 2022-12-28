CTC Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CTC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 645.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 2.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

