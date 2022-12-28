CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $612,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

