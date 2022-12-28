CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

DG opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

