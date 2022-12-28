CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

