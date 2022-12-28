CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 158.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 475,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.