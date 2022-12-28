CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 17th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 154.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

CUBE opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 269.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 106.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

