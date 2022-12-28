Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

