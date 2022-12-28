Cyber Apps World (CYAP) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cyber Apps World to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24% Cyber Apps World Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Risk and Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World’s peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A -$1.50 million -5.20 Cyber Apps World Competitors $1.57 billion $111.52 million 13.05

Cyber Apps World’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cyber Apps World and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World Competitors 54 445 949 14 2.63

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Cyber Apps World’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyber Apps World has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cyber Apps World peers beat Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

