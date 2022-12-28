DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.