Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Danaher were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,522,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,652,000 after purchasing an additional 225,638 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

