Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.