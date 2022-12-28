Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $43.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several brokerages have commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($44.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.28) to €40.75 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

