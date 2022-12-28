DataHighway (DHX) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $48,555.90 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00013229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.56 or 0.05291366 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00494907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.94 or 0.29323476 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,983,415 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.35256068 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,712.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

