DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

DaVita Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 318.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 180.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

