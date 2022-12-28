DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces None Dividend of $0.06

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 243,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 105,737 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

