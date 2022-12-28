Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LPG opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $791.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.