Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

