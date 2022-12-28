DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

