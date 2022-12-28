DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. DURECT has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

