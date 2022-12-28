Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 140 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $210.90 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.