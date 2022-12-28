Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 277,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

