Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

INTU opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

