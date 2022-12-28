Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

