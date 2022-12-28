Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after acquiring an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

