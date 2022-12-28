Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

