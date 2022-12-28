Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

