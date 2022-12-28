Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 168.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 39.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $3,822,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

