Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

