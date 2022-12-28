Edmp Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 4.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

