Edmp Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,338,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.