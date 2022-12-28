eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Up 1.3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

