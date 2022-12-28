Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

