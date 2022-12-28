Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

