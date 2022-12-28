Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 283 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

