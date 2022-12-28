Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Alico worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alico by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alico Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

ALCO stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also

